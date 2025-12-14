Secoriea Turner’s family mourns again as 2-year-old dies from choking

ATLANTA — A family is grieving after a 2-year-old accidentally choked to death.

It’s the same family who had to bury 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, who was shot and killed during a protest for Rayshard Brooks in 2020.

That family spoke only to Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers about the pain they’ve been in.

Her family says they should be preparing to put Christmas presents under the tree for McKenzie Williamson. Instead they’re planning a funeral.

“She was playing with the paper and probably swallowed it by mistake,” her uncle Gregory Williamson said.

The family says she choked on Nov. 30. They tried to resuscitate her. But by the time the ambulance got there, it was too late.

“This is a baby who never had a chance to explore her life. We’ve been dealing with a lot of tragedy,” Williamson said.

A look across this living room and you see shrines to souls no longer here all within the past five years.

“I lost my mom. I lost my baby brother. I lost my grandmother. We lost two nieces, and she makes the third niece,” Williamson said.

One niece, 8-year-old Turner, died after being shot and killed while sitting in a jeep as a group protested the death of Brooks in 2020.

A jury convicted her killer, and a judge sentenced him to life in prison in September.

“The joy didn’t last long because a few months later this happened,” Williamson said.

A tree is lit, but presents sit unwrapped on a table. Williamson said holidays are now hard for his family.

“Fourth of July come, we have to celebrate Secoriea. Now, Thanksgiving comes, we have to think about McKenzie,” he said.

They have a message for other families: “Give all you can give today, and pray to God you can see them tomorrow. Pray over your kids, love them.”

