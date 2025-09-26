Suspect found guilty, sentenced to life for killing Secoriea Turner outside Atlanta Wendy’s

ATLANTA — The man found guilty of shooting and killing 8-year-old Secoriea Turner has been sentenced to life in prison.

Julian Conley was found guilty on the majority of the 19 charges against him, including murder, felony murder, five counts of aggravated assault and more.

The jury found him not guilty on seven of eight gang charges against him.

Shortly after the verdict was read, the judge sentenced Conley to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“Mr. Conley, you put a lot of effort into telling the world you’re a dangerous person. We saw videos of you acting as a self-appointed enforcer,” the judge said. “Mr. Conley, I believe you and that is why this will be your sentence.”

Turner was shot and killed while sitting in a Jeep, while a group protested the death of Rayshard Brooks, who had been killed by police in the Wendy’s parking lot days earlier.

The jury began deliberations on Thursday after attorneys on both sides delivered their closing arguments.

Defense attorney Arnold Ragas wore a red coat in court to show how distinctive the color is. He argued Conley was wearing red the night Turner died, but witnesses reported that the shooter wore all black.

“My closing is brought to you today by the color red,” Ragas said.

Co-defendant Jerrion McKinney previously pleaded guilty to stopping the car the child was in while relatives were trying to get her to a hospital. He was sentenced to 40 years with 20 to serve.

