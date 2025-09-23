Key testimony in the trial of man accused of killing 8-year-old Secoriea Turner

ATLANTA — The trial of the man accused of killing 8-year-old Secoriea Turner continues at the Fulton County Courthouse, with key testimony focusing on the trajectory of the bullet that killed her.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner, Karen Sullivan, testified that the bullet traveled from back to front, right to left, and low to high, which the prosecution argues supports their claim that the shot was fired from the left side of the Jeep.

“Gunshot wound of the back,” testified Karen Sullivan, describing the fatal injury to Secoriea Turner.

During the testimony, some members of the jury were visibly emotional as they viewed autopsy photos of Secoriea Turner, who died on July 4th, 2020, when a bullet struck her as she rode in the back of a Jeep.

The prosecution has identified Julian Conley as the shooter, alleging he fired an AR-15 style assault rifle from the left side of the vehicle while dressed in red.

Detective Jarion Shepherd from the Atlanta Police Department presented surveillance video from the scene, highlighting the suspect’s position.

Defense attorney Arnold Ragas challenged the prosecution’s narrative, suggesting the bullet could have been fired from someone kneeling behind the Jeep, referencing the surveillance video.

The prosecution countered by suggesting that movement caused by Secoriea struggling with her seatbelt could have affected the bullet’s trajectory.

The trial is set to continue tomorrow, with more testimonies expected from police officers and a firearms examiner, as both sides seek to clarify the circumstances of the tragic incident.

