Secoriea Turner killing: Jury selection begins for shooting suspect

ATLANTA — The family of the 8-year-old girl shot and killed in 2020 came face to face with the man accused of pulling the trigger.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington was at the Fulton County Courthouse in downtown Atlanta on Monday for jury selection for the trial of Julian Conley, accused of murdering 8-year-old Secoriea Turner.

Superior Court Judge Rachelle L. Carnesale said, “We’re going to select the jury today.”

Secoriea Turner

The trial comes after five years of appeals and delays, with nearly 100 potential jurors questioned about their knowledge of the case and experiences with violence.

Secoriea was shot and killed on July 4, 2020, when the SUV she was in unknowingly drove near a gang blockade on University Avenue.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Chief Deputy District Attorney Adam Abatte noted Conley’s alleged gang affiliation, saying he was “being associated with the Bloods, a criminal street gang.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Inside the courthouse, the number of potential jurors required the judge to move to a larger courtroom.

The jury selection process involved asking questions such as whether jurors had witnessed a violent crime or had any biases against the accused.

Conley faces charges of murder and other felonies, having rejected a plea deal of life without parole plus 25 years.

The trial is expected to last about two weeks, with the jury ultimately deciding Conley’s fate.

Jerrion McKinney, another suspect in the case, has already pled guilty to aggravated assault and other charges related to the incident.

As the trial proceeds, the jury’s decision will determine whether Julian Conley will spend his life in prison for the murder of Secoriea.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group