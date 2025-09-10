Guilty plea for 1 suspect in deadly shooting of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner

ATLANTA — Two suspects accused in the 2020 killing of Secoriea Turner at a Wendy’s in Southwest Atlanta faced a judge Wednesday.

Julian Conley, accused of firing the fatal shot, declined the state’s plea deal, setting his trial to begin Monday. His co-defendant, Jerrion McKinney, accepted a plea deal of 40 years with 20 to serve.

Secoriea’s mother, visibly heartbroken, spoke during the plea hearing, expressing her ongoing grief over her daughter’s death.

The case has taken five years to reach this point due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple appeals related to gang charges, which reached the Supreme Court.

Secoriea was 8 years old when she was killed during a protest at the Wendy’s, which had become a focal point following the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

