Secoriea Turner’s mother testifies in murder trial

ATLANTA — An emotional courtroom scene unfolded Thursday as the mother of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner faced Julian Conley, the man accused of her daughter’s murder during a protest in 2020.

Secoriea was shot and killed on July 4, 2020, at University Avenue and Pryor Road in Atlanta. The incident occurred amid protests over the killing of Rayshard Brooks.

“I grabbed her, she was like, ‘Ma.’ And then, um, and that’s when I started feeling her, trying to see what was wrong,” Charmaine Turner said.

Prosecutors presented surveillance video evidence showing Conley wearing a red shirt on the night of the incident. Witnesses were questioned about the shooter’s attire as part of the investigation.

Several family members becoming overwhelmed and needing to leave the courtroom during testimony.

