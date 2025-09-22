New video evidence shown of Secoriea Turner shooting scene

ATLANTA — New video evidence was presented to the jury Monday in the murder trial of Julian Conley, who is accused of killing 8-year-old Secoriea Turner during protests in 2020.

The video, shown in court, depicted a man in a red shirt firing an AR-15 style rifle into the Jeep Turner was riding in on July 4, 2020.

Detective Jarion Shephard of the Atlanta Police Department, lead detective in the case, testified that the footage identified Conley as the shooter.

The defense said that video showed other people at the scene with guns.

And the defense also questioned the lead detective about other people at the scene, specifically people dressed in all black.

“If you remember the girl’s mother told the court the shooter was dressed in black clothes and looked like a bounty hunter,” Shephard said.

Both the prosecution and the defense went frame by frame, as they showed the jury different angles from the murder scene.

On the stand Monday, Shepard identified the suspected shooter of Secoriea as Conley.

Shephard testified the video showed a man wearing a red shirt fire an ar-15 style assault rifle into the jeep Secoriea was riding in on July 4, 2020.

“Both frames you see the blue circle and then red circle is suspect number 1,” Shephard said.

During cross, the defense pointed to this piece of video that showed the crime scene on University Avenue from a different angle: “That person is wearing all black, right?”

“He’s definitely wearing dark clothing. I can’t confirm if he’s carrying a rifle or not,” Shephard said.

At the start of the trial, the state showed these images of Conley with a red shirt on taken from a MARTA bus camera at the scene.

But the defense then pointed to other people near the barricade wearing red.

“Yes, but they are nowhere near the barricades,” Shephard said.

And inside court, there was talk about putting the driver of the Jeep back on the stand.

The defense has more questions about the driver’s original statement regarding the shooter.

Court is expected to resume Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

