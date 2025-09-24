Jury hears from witness who said she saw the shooting that killed Secoriea Turner

ATLANTA — A new witness and rap lyrics took center stage in the trial of Julian Conley, who is accused of killing 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta.

The witness testified that she saw a man dressed in all black tactical gear fire the shot that killed Turner, contradicting the prosecution’s claim that Conley, wearing a red shirt, fired an AR-15 style rifle into the vehicle.

“He was dressed in all black,” the witness, who asked not to be identified, told the court.

The defense presented video evidence purportedly showing a person in black kneeling and firing into the vehicle on the night of July 4th, 2020. “Move from right to left a little bit, like he was in the military, like he had training,” the witness described.

The prosecution challenged the witness’s testimony, questioning the visibility of the firearm in the video. “Where’s the firearm that you? Where’s the firearm?” the prosecution asked, to which the witness responded, “Can’t really see it.”

In an attempt to bolster their case, the prosecution played rap lyrics written by Conley when he was a teenager, suggesting they referenced gang activity. A gang activity expert testified that the word ‘stain’ in the lyrics was a gang reference, implying a reputation for violence.

Conley faces charges not only for the murder of Secoriea Turner but also for street gang activity. Closing arguments in the trial are expected to begin tomorrow morning.

