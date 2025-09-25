Jury begins deliberations in trial for Secoriea Turner’s accused killer

ATLANTA — The jury has begun deliberations in the trial of Julian Conley, the man accused of killing 8-year-old Secoriea Turner during racial unrest in Atlanta in July 2020.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington was in court during a heated exchange as the defense motioned for a mistrial, which was ultimately denied by the judge.

During the trial, the defense attorneys objected to an animation shown by the state, arguing they had no opportunity to verify its accuracy. The judge instructed the jury to disregard the animation.

After prosecutors and defense attorneys presented their closing arguments on Thursday, the case was placed into the hands of the jury.

Conley is accused of being a gang member who fired into a Jeep, killing the 8-year-old.

The prosecution presented video evidence showing Conley, allegedly in a red shirt and armed, as the shooter.

The defense countered by emphasizing witness testimonies that described the shooter as wearing all black, suggesting the police rushed to judgment by identifying Conley as the shooter.

“But when you rush to judgment by rushing to Julian, you don’t care about truth,” defense attorney Arnold Ragas said. “My closing is brought to you today by the color red.”

