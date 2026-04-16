Coach, teacher at Christian school charged with filming under students’ clothes

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A football coach and teacher at a private Christian school in Hall County is in custody and accused of filming underneath students’ clothes.

The sheriff’s office says Joel Ernest Lulinski, 52, used his cell phone to record the students, all of whom are girls under 16.

At the time of the alleged crimes, Lulinski was a physical education teacher and football coach at Lanier Christian Academy in Flowery Branch.

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Lulinski faces 27 counts of use or installation of a device to film underneath or through an individual’s clothing under certain circumstances.

Earlier this month, a victim reported her suspicions to school officials.

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Officials and the sheriff’s office say they immediately began investigating and determined Lulinski took “inappropriate and surreptitious photos or videos” during school activities.

He was arrested on Thursday after being questioned by investigators.

He is currently being held in the Hall County Jail on a $175,500.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Lanier Christian Academy for a statement.

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