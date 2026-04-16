200+ crowd dispersed in Atlanta street racing bust

ATLANTA — A large illegal street racing gathering in northwest Atlanta ended with multiple arrests, impounded vehicles, and guns recovered early Saturday morning, police say.

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According to Atlanta police, officers were called to the intersection of James Jackson Parkway and Bolton Road around 1:30 a.m. on April 12 after reports of street racers taking over the area. Authorities say the group blocked traffic, performed illegal drifting maneuvers and stunts like ‘donuts’, and drove recklessly, preventing motorists from passing.

When Atlanta police officers and Georgia State Patrol arrived, they found a crowd of more than 200 people gathered at the intersection. Police activated emergency equipment to break up the scene, causing many people to run away or leave in vehicles.

Video released by APD shows officers chasing at least one person on foot and conducting traffic stops on multiple vehicles trying to leave the area. Police say several people were detained, and multiple guns were recovered during the stops.

The following people were arrested and booked into the city of Atlanta Detention Center:

Anthony Hernandez, 17

Malaysia West, 25

Anthony Navichoque, 17

Alfonso Gutiérrez, 18

Alexis Mendoza, 21

Daniel Cortez‑Vázquez, 19

Chesly Medina, 19

Kevin Cabrear‑Abarca, 18

Daniel Vázquez, 19

Sebastian Herver‑Avina, 24

Eric Cuevas, 23

Slade Warren, 19

Perfecto Benítez, 21

Emily Ochoa‑Benitez, 17

Rahiem Jackson, 22

Jarett Steele, 18

Desirae Brooks, 20

Their vehicles were also impounded and one juvenile was cited.

“Illegal street racing will not be tolerated in the City of Atlanta; Individuals engaging in this activity will be arrested, charged, and have their vehicles impounded,” APD said in a statement.

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