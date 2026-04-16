SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A sweeping, multi-agency drug investigation has led to the arrest of 20 people accused of operating a drug trafficking network across metro Atlanta and middle Georgia.

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According to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation conducted with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and several local agencies uncovered an organization led by Brandon “Twin” Williams and Gregory “Chuck” Dodson.

Investigators say the group supplied methamphetamine, fentanyl and other illegal drugs to people in Spalding, Fayette and surrounding counties. Authorities believe the organization may also be linked to fentanyl overdose deaths in Spalding County.

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Officials say Williams and Dodson used houses in DeKalb and Clayton counties to distribute large amounts of drugs to traffickers, who then brought them back into Spalding, Fayette and local communities.

During the investigation, agents executed more than 30 search warrants, seizing more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine, along with fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, prescription pills and multiple guns.

Alleged drug ring leaders among 20 nabbed in metro Atlanta drug bust (Spalding County Sheriff's Office)

“Williams and Dodson thought they were untouchable because they distanced themselves from where they lived,” said Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix. “With the strong relationships between our law enforcement partners, we have some pretty long arms.”

Authorities identified Williams and Dodson, both 35 and from Clayton County, as the alleged leaders of the operation.

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The investigation led to the following arrests:

Williams- RICO, unlawful use of telecommunications, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, conspiracy to sell methamphetamine

Dodson - RICO, unlawful use of telecommunications, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.

Joseph Martin, 48, of Spalding - RICO, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, unlawful use of telecommunications.

Douglas Goins, 48, of Spalding- RICO, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, unlawful use of telecommunications.

Ron Johnson, 38, of Spalding - RICO, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, unlawful use of telecommunications.

Cynthia Finch, 54, of Spalding - RICO, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, unlawful use of telecommunications.

Ovilah Mulkey, 59, of Spalding - RICO, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, unlawful use of telecommunications.

Calem Ware, 25, of Spalding - RICO, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine.

Autumn Young, 42, of Henry - RICO, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Richard Graves, 36, of Fayette - RICO, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, use of telecommunications.

Tracy Dingler, 57, of Spalding - Possession of methamphetamine

Eric Hamby, 43, of Coweta- Trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Stephaine Strobel, 42, of Coweta - Trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine

Crystal Denney, of Spalding - Trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine

Ronald Smallwood, 38, of Spalding - Trafficking methamphetamine, Possession of methamphetamine, Possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine

Timothy Johnson, 37, of Spalding - Trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Cindy Graham, 57, of Henry - Trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

William Utter, 63, of Butts - Trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Zachary McClelland, 28, of Panama City Beach, Fla. - Trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Michael Martin, 43, of Fulton - Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of Schedule II, theft by receiving, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Richard Painter, 29, of Fayette - Possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine

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