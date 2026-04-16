Police shut down highway near DeKalb County middle school, 1 person dead

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A roadblock is in place outside of a metro Atlanta middle school.
The DeKalb County Police Department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that an incident was active at Covington Highway and Miller Road.
Sources at the scene told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that someone had died in the crash.
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That intersection is near Miller Grove Middle School.
Police said the scene is active but details were not immediately available.
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NewsChopper 2 is flying over the scene now, where a heavy police presence can be seen and the roadblock is still in effect.
There were ambulances present as well at the scene.
From the NewsChopper 2 footage coming in live to Channel 2 Action News at 4, a car is visibly damaged offroad near the wood line.
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