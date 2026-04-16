Mother says son was killed while waiting for Uber in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A grieving mother is speaking out after her 29-year-old son was shot and killed outside his Sandy Springs apartment earlier this week.

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Santina Dieng told Channel 2 Action News that her son, Justin Tucker, was waiting for an Uber when he became involved in an altercation that turned deadly.

According to investigators, 26-year-old Derrick Washington opened fire, killing Tucker. Police have also arrested Washington’s brother, Mason Washington. Both men are now facing charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Arrest warrants state that Derrick Washington told officers he acted in self-defense, claiming he believed Tucker had a gun. However, investigators say Tucker was unarmed.

Witnesses told police that Tucker had his hands up and was pleading for his life just before the shooting.

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“My son isn’t the only one that’s lost his life,” Dieng said. “They’ve lost their lives as well.”

Dieng described her son as a loving and ambitious young man who had dreams of opening his own business.

“He wanted to open up a shoe shop and sell shoes,” she said. “He was a shoe fanatic — probably had about 60 to 70 pairs.”

While she continues to grieve, Dieng said she is grateful for law enforcement’s swift actions.

“I’m thankful for Sandy Springs Police Department and their quick actions,” she said.

Family members are now working to raise money for Tucker’s funeral expenses.

Those who would like to help can click here.

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