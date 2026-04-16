Second suspect in custody after man shot, killed at apartment complex

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs police now have two brothers in custody after a man was shot and killed in an apartment complex parking lot.

Fulton County Jail records show Mason Washington was booked early Thursday morning. His brother, Derrick Washington, was arrested Wednesday. Both face murder and aggravated assault charges.

We’re working to speak with police on where they found the suspect, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police arrested 26-year-old Derrick Washington after they say he shot and killed 29-year-old Lamont Tucker.

Arrest warrants indicate Derrick Washington told officers he shot Tucker in self-defense, and he thought Tucker had a gun. Those records indicate Tucker was unarmed, and witnesses saw him pleading for his life with his hands up.

Investigators believe Tucker got into an altercation and the Washington brothers shot Tucker.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group