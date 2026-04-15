Victim pleaded for his life in deadly shooting at Fulton County apartments, witnesses say

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — It was a murder investigation that left dozens of tenants unable to get home for hours and had others concerned about their safety.

Now a man is under arrest, and police are searching for his brother in connection with a deadly shooting in Sandy Springs, Channel 2’s Tom Jones learned.

Sandy Springs held a news conference to update the public on what happened.

“At this point in the investigation we believe there was a confrontation between two suspects and the victim,” Sgt. Giovanni Gomez said.

Gomez said police arrested 26-year-old Derrick Washington after they say he shot and killed 29-year-old Lamont Tucker.

Washington faces Murder charges, along with his 20-year-old brother, Mason Washington.

Arrest warrants indicate Derrick Washington told officers he shot Tucker in self-defense, and he thought Tucker had a gun.

Those records indicate Tucker was unarmed, and witnesses saw him pleading for his life with his hands up.

Investigators believe Tucker got into an altercation with Derrick, and Derrick and Mason shot Tucker.

“We just heard a loud bang,” Nathan Haley told Jones.

Haley was inside his unit at the Northridge apartments when he heard that loud bang Tuesday night around 8:30. He looked out and saw a body in the parking lot.

“It was a very jarring experience being able to see a dead body for the first time, And then also understanding how desensitized we really are to situations like this.”

The shooting left dozens of neighbors unable to get into the complex as police investigated.

“They had it blocked off. They were like no one in. No one out. We’re on lockdown,” one woman said as she waited in her car to get into her complex.

Derrick Washington was arrested at his apartment, which is where the shooting happened.

“Oh, that’s good to hear,” Haley said after learning police made an arrest.

But still, he says this incident has pierced his sense of safety.

“My mother and sister are really saying that it’s maybe time find someplace new,” he said.

Police continue searching for Mason Washington.

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