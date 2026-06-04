Mother says man accused her of stealing his dog before shooting up her car with son inside

ATLANTA — A mother claims a man shot up her car while her 4-year-old son was in the backseat. She says the man accused her of stealing a dog.

Police responded to the scene near Rodney Cook Sr. Park on Joseph E. Boone Blvd, where they found a car riddled with bullet holes.

The victim, who did not want to show her face, told Channel 2’s Darryn Moore she witnessed someone trying to sell a dog.

The mother takes us through the chaotic chain of events, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

“The people he was talking to, one of them came up to me and asked to see the dog,” she told Moore.

She said the dog owner drove around searching for the men and accused her of helping them steal the dog.

“He got out with a big gun. And he was like why did you give them my dog?” the victim said. “He got out and shot my car up, I don’t know, over 10 times, with my baby in the car.”

Her 4-year-old son was not hurt. Police are searching for the gunman who was last seen driving off in a Nissan sedan with tinted windows.

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