ATLANTA - Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering after undergoing surgery Monday to repair a broken hip.
The Carter Center released the information Monday afternoon, saying President Carter fell at his home Monday morning while leaving to go turkey hunting.
We're following this developing story RIGHT NOW on Channel 2 Action News.
Statement from The Carter Center on President Carter's Health pic.twitter.com/9vhamJ9Vgk— The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) May 13, 2019
The surgery took place at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus.
According to The Carter Center, his surgeon said the operation was a success. His wife, Rosalynn, is with him as he recovers.
President Carter, 94, said that his main concern is that turkey season ends this week and he hasn't reached his limit yet.
Shortly after the announcement was made, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wished President Carter well.
"We are praying that President Carter has a quick and total recovery after today’s hip surgery," Kemp said in a tweet.
We are praying that President Carter has a quick and total recovery after today’s hip surgery. Gotta appreciate his positive spirit...and commitment to turkey hunting! 🦃 #gapol https://t.co/B4katBwaPv— Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) May 13, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}