0 State rests in trial of ex-trooper accused in crash that killed 2 teens

CAROLL COUNTY, Ga. - The state rested its case in the trial against a former state trooper accused of causing a crash that killed two teenagers.

Former state trooper Anthony Scott sat at the defense table with his lawyers Thursday as the prosecution called more witnesses to the stand.

They say he crashed into the teens car nearly four years ago on Highway 27 in Carroll County, killing Kylie Lindsey, 17, and Isabella Chinchilla, 16.

The jury saw photos investigators took of the cars after the crash. Ben Finken, 17, and the driver, Dillon Wall, 19, had critical injuries.

Wall took to the stand Thursday. Prosecutors asked him what he remembers before the crash.

He said the only thing he remembered was waking up at the hospital.

When the defense asked Wall where the alcohol bottles investigators found inside his car came from, he said he didn't know.

The first spark in the trial came when the defense asked Wall about when he first saw Scott's trooper car. Wall said he yielded.

Paramedic Jessica Polk says she tended to Wall when she got on scene.

“I asked him his name, he was able to give me his name, I asked him if he remembered anything that happened and if he was in a vehicle and he said he didn’t remember anything that happened," Polk said.

Prosectors asked Polk if she smelled any alcohol on Wall. She said no but said he admitted to drinking.

Jurors also heard from paramedic Troy Smith. He says he took care of Scott when he got on scene about 15 minutes after the crash.

“He was upset and he wanted to make sure everybody was OK. I had to coerce him into the ambulance and say look we have to take care of you too," Smith said.

