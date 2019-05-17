CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - The defense is expected to call witnesses Friday in the trial of a former state trooper accused of killing two teens in a crash.
Anthony Scott is accused of crashing into the teens' car nearly four years ago on Highway 27 in Carroll County.
Kylie Lindsey, 17, and Isabella Chinchilla, 16, died that night in 2015. Ben Finken, 17, and the driver, Dillon Wall, 18, had critical injuries.
On Thursday, the state rested its case.
Scott's attorney has said that the wrong person is on trial.
"Dillon failed to yield. You just saw it never stopped never yielded, made a left turn recklessly. There is alcohol found in this car, alcohol found in the road," he said. "It's going to be clear it didn't come from Scott's car. (It) came from the Nissan Mr. Wall was driving."
