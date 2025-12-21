Minnesota Vikings team plane returns to airport after takeoff

ATLANTA — The Minnesota Vikings team plane returned to the Minneapolis airport after takeoff Saturday, a spokesperson confirmed.

The Vikings confirmed that the team plane “experienced mechanical issues” shortly that forced it to return to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The team and coaching staff will take off later tonight on a flight to Newark International Airport in New Jersey for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

The Vikings were expected to arrive at Newark International Airport later Saturday night after boarding a second plane and departing just after 7:30 p.m. CST.

The Vikings and the Giants has both been eliminated from playoff contention.

