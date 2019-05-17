Man on electric scooter hit, killed near MARTA station in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA - A 20-year-old man on an electric scooter was hit and killed leaving a southwest Atlanta MARTA station early Friday morning.
Atlanta police tell Channel 2 Action News the man was coming out of the parking lot of the West Lake station when he was hit by a red Cadillac.
The driver stayed on scene and spoke to police.
We're working to learn more about the victim for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
The driver told officers the moped seemed to come out of nowhere and he tried to avoid hitting it.
Police shut down West Lake Avenue in both directions overnight while they conducted traffic reconstruction.
Atlanta police said they believe it is the first fatal accident they have investigated involving a dockless electric scooter.
The deadly incident remains under investigation.
This article was written by Chelsea Prince of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
