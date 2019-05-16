  • BREAKING: Serious crash shuts down lanes of I-75 in Henry County

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Emergency crews on on the scene of a serious crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer and several cars in Henry County. 

    The crash currently has all lanes of I-75 N at the I-675 split shut down. 

    DOT camera footage shows at least two cars involved in the crash and the tractor-trailer on its side across most of the lanes. Several ambulances and fire trucks are also at the scene. It's unclear how many people are injured. 

    NewsChopper 2 is headed to the scene to gather more details. 

    A reporter and a photographer are also headed to the scene. 

    We're working to gather more details about the crash and see when the road might reopen, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

