BREAKING: Serious crash shuts down lanes of I-75 in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Emergency crews on on the scene of a serious crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer and several cars in Henry County.
The crash currently has all lanes of I-75 N at the I-675 split shut down.
DOT camera footage shows at least two cars involved in the crash and the tractor-trailer on its side across most of the lanes. Several ambulances and fire trucks are also at the scene. It's unclear how many people are injured.
NewsChopper 2 is headed to the scene to gather more details.
A reporter and a photographer are also headed to the scene.
We're working to gather more details about the crash and see when the road might reopen, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police fear man recorded father, son underneath bathroom stall at busy park
- Woman says man grabbed her by the neck, attacked her at popular park
- Son reunited with parents' stolen items after couple pull bag from Lake Oconee
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}