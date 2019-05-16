0 Police fear man recorded father, son underneath bathroom stall at busy park

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett police are searching for a man accused of using a cellphone to record underneath a bathroom stall.

The scariest part for parents: It happened at a Dacula public park Monday night.

Three boys reported the incident to police, saying they saw it happen while waiting in line to use the restroom.

Police are concerned that the victims may be a father and son from the Little League team that played that night.

When Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman visited Rabbit Hill Park Wednesday, it was packed with kids, which is why many parents are worried after hearing what happened earlier in the week.

"It's just terrifying to think that that could happen here," parent Jarrad Nation said.

Nation was at the park with his 11-year-old son, who was there for baseball practice.

"It's scary, scary just to know that somebody could be here doing that," Nation said.

He and other park parents are on edge.

“They sent out a group email to everyone who plays here to just raise awareness about what going on,” Nation said.

Hyman spotted officers patrolling the park throughout the night Wednesday.

“Just honestly disgusting to think that someone would do that,” parent Ashley Laverdure said.

Police believe the suspect is a heavy-set white man with black hair, a bald spot and a black goatee. They said he was wearing pink shorts and a Mountain View baseball T-shirt.

The responding officer patrolled the park but didn’t find anyone matching the description.

"It’s just hard to find words to even imagine that when I think about my own two boys,” Laverdure said.

Officers checked for any surveillance video but didn’t find anything. The case has been assigned to the special victims unit.

