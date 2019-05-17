  • Gunman opens fire into crowded sports bar, hitting guard inside

    By: Darryn Moore

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Gunfire erupted outside at metro Atlanta sports bar and lounge. A bullet struck a security guard in the chest.

    It happened at the 360 Sports Bar and Lounge in DeKalb County.

    Channel 2’s Darryn Moore found a bullet hole where a person fired shots through the front door, which shattered the glass. 

    We'll explain what happened inside the bar that led to the shooting, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories