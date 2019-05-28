Teen dies from apparent drowning during Memorial Day pool party, police say

ATLANTA - Emergency crews have responded to an Atlanta apartment complex for complaints of a large pool party and were notified that a 19-year-old man appeared to have drowned.
Crews were called out to an apartment complex along Northside Circle shortly before 8 p.m.
Atlanta police said CPR was performed on the teen, who was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Channel 2 Matt Johnson is at the scene speaking with investigators about what happened.
