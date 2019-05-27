  • Atlanta father trapped in Italy after contracting the Swine Flu

    By: Richard Elliot

    ATLANTA - An Atlanta man celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary is trapped overseas after coming down with the Swine Flu.

    Stan Thomas and his wife were in Florence, Italy, when Thomas became ill and was taken to the hospital.

    His doctors said Thomas developed pneumonia caused by H1N1, also known as the Swine Flu. Thomas was on a ventilator in a Florence hospital for the past two weeks and had to have a tracheotomy Monday morning.

    His Italian doctors have recommended he be air lifted back to Atlanta, but his insurance won’t pay for it.

