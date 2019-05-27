Atlanta father trapped in Italy after contracting the Swine Flu

ATLANTA - An Atlanta man celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary is trapped overseas after coming down with the Swine Flu.
Stan Thomas and his wife were in Florence, Italy, when Thomas became ill and was taken to the hospital.
His doctors said Thomas developed pneumonia caused by H1N1, also known as the Swine Flu. Thomas was on a ventilator in a Florence hospital for the past two weeks and had to have a tracheotomy Monday morning.
His Italian doctors have recommended he be air lifted back to Atlanta, but his insurance won’t pay for it.
The reasons why and what his family is now doing to try to get him back here, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES
- Today might be the hottest Memorial Day in more than 100 years
- Boy saved by his best friend after nearly drowning is out of the hospital
- MISSING: Urgent search underway for 12-year-old boy in Cobb County
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}