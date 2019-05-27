Today might be the hottest Memorial Day in more than 100 years

ATLANTA - Get ready for a sunny-- and very hot Memorial Day in Atlanta.
Monday could be the third day in a row for record-breaking temperatures.
Temperatures could reach 95 degrees again today. Atlanta reached 95 degrees Sunday, setting a record high for that day in history.
Severe Weather Team 2 has the timing of temperatures in the mid-90s today and when you can expect some relief from the heat, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Atlanta broke a nearly 60-year-old heat record Saturday. The mercury rose to 94 degrees, breaking a record of 93 degrees set May 25, 1960.
“We are still going to run well above normal, exceeding 10 degrees above normal,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said. “We are going to be very close to hitting our record,” Deon said.
The heat will continue throughout the evening, so you will want to keep plenty of water and sunscreen handy.
