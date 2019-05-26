HS football player badly burned receives homecoming celebration

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - For the first time since his horrific accident months ago, the Bremen teen who suffered burns to over 90 percent of his body is now back home.
Mayson McKinzie received a special homecoming celebration with family, friends and cake after what's been a long road to recovery. The 15-year-old was all smiles and walking.
The last time we spoke with him in April, he was in a wheelchair outside of Grady Memorial Hospital. McKinzie was severely burned when a can of gasoline exploded near his family's home. McKinzie says he used gasoline to burn some debris, in his back yard. He says when he poured the gasoline the flames went back into the gas can and blew up.
McKinzie is a student and athlete at Bremen High School, and the brother of a Bremen police officer.
