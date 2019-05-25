Metro Atlanta county opens cooling stations as temperature soars this weekend

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The city of South Fulton is turning its fire stations into cooling stations this toasty Memorial Day weekend.
The National Weather Service warns of a weekend heat wave in metro Atlanta area, with highs reaching the upper 90s, for possibly record-setting temperatures.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden was in South Fulton County, where some fire stations are open as places refuge from severe weather.
OPEN COOLING STATIONS:
• Fire Station 2, 4121 Cascade Road SW in Atlanta
• Fire Station 3, 4035 Stonewall Tell Road in College Park
• Fire Station 5, 3175 Bethsaida Road in Fairburn
• Fire Station 7, 5965 Buffington Road in College Park
• Fire Station 11, 4760 Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta
• Fire Station 13, 5890 Plummer Road in Atlanta
• Fire Station 15, 6720 Cedar Grove Road in Fairburn
• Fire Station 17, 8675 Ridge Road in Fairburn
