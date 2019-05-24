  • Woman shot, killed outside DeKalb County Jail

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside the DeKalb County Jail. 

    We have a reporter and photographer on the way for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 

    DeKalb County Police said that a woman was shot in the passenger seat of a vehicle Friday morning.

    She was dead at the scene, police said.

    The jail is located at 4425 Memorial Drive in Decatur. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories