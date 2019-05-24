Woman shot, killed outside DeKalb County Jail

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside the DeKalb County Jail.
DeKalb County Police said that a woman was shot in the passenger seat of a vehicle Friday morning.
She was dead at the scene, police said.
The jail is located at 4425 Memorial Drive in Decatur.
