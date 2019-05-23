PARIS - Cori Gauff, who just turned 15 on March 13, became the youngest female player to win a Grand Slam match in the qualifying rounds of the French Open.
Gauff is the daughter of Corey Gauff, a former guard on Georgia State’s basketball team from 1990-93.
Cori Gauff entered the Roland Garros qualifier after winning the French Open Juniors title a year ago. She also won the doubles championship at the 2018 U.S. Open Juniors event.
“Coco” Gauff is ranked the 344th player in the world.
Gauff, who was born in Atlanta but now calls Delray Beach, Fla., home, advances to play 18-year-old Juvan Kaja of Russia Thursday after defeating 26-year-old Ankita Raina, of India, 6-4, 6-4 Tuesday in Paris.
First grand slam win! 🥳 @rolandgarros #RG19 #Paris pic.twitter.com/PwwPEPPaNt— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) May 21, 2019
Gauff is among 96 women vying for 12 spots in the women’s singles main draw, which begins next week.
Martina Hingis, who at 12 won the French Open Juniors title, is the youngest qualifier to win a Grand Slam match when she advanced to the second round of the 1995 Australian Open at the age of 15.
