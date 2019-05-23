Atlanta teen becomes youngest EVER admitted to Spelman College

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 14-year-old DeKalb County teen just became the youngest student to ever be admitted to Spelman College.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes talked to Sydney Wilson -- who started taking high school classes when she was just 10 years old -- Thursday afternoon about her plans for the future.
