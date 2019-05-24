A judge will decide whether to declare a mistrial in the case against a former state trooper.
Two Carroll County teens died in a crash with Anthony Scott in 2015.
During the trial Wednesday, his attorney asked for a mistrial, citing new evidence.
We'll have LIVE coverage of the judge's decision on Channel 2 Action News
The judge ordered a recess until today.
Scott was charged with second degree vehicular homicide, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, violating oath of office and one count each of speeding and reckless driving.
[READ MORE: Attorney of ex-state trooper accused of killing teens in crash says wrong person on trial]
Lawyers representing Scott told the judge prosecutors doctored dashcam video and he should declare a mistrial.
"They added the speed limit which is speculation that's there's calculation on it,” the attorney said.
Prosecutors said they only highlighted the posted speed limit sign in the video.
"The altered video was misleading, prejudicial to the defendant and injected matters that were not introduced in the evidence phase of the trial,” said Judge John Simpson.
Scott told the jury he was on his way to meet another trooper who had his radio.
