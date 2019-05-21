CARROLL COUNTY, Ga - Jury deliberations have entered Day 2 in the trial against a former state trooper charged in the deaths of two teenage girls.
Anthony Scott is accused of causing a crash that killed two teenagers on Highway 27 in Carroll County in 2015.
Kylie Lindsey, 17, and 16-year-old Isabella Chinchilla died in the crash.
The jury told the judge Tuesday morning they are deadlocked on several charges. The judge sent them back to continue their discussions.
Scott was charged with second degree vehicular homicide, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, violating oath of office and one count each of speeding and reckless driving.
The jury began deliberating around 11:15 a.m. Monday, shortly after a judge decided not to declare a mistrial after the defense raised questions about dashcam video played during closing arguments on Friday.
Lawyers representing Scott told the judge prosecutors doctored dashcam video and he should declare a mistrial.
"They added the speed limit which is speculation that's there's calculation on it,” the attorney said.
Prosecutors said they only highlighted the posted speed limit sign in the video.
"The altered video was misleading, prejudicial to the defendant and injected matters that were not introduced in the evidence phase of the trial,” said Judge John Simpson.
