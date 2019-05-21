Mother, brother of kids killed in gang-retaliation attack come face-to-face with suspect

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - It was an emotional day in court as the mother of two kids killed in a gang-retaliation shooting explained what happened the night of the crime.
Police said 11-year-old Tatiyana Coates and her brother, 15-year-old Daveon Coates, were shot to death Oct. 22, 2016, in a gang-retaliation killing that missed its target.
According to police, the suspects aimed to retaliate against a 15-year-old named DeAndre Mitchell who stole guns from their gang. The gun believed to have been used in the slayings was found in Tennessee after a gang-related shootout that likely involved the shooter, police said.
Eight alleged gang members are charged in the attack, including a former DeKalb County elementary school teacher.
On Tuesday, just one of those suspects, Jamon Bynam, was on trial. Prosecutors say Bynam was one of the men who stormed the home full of children, looking for Mitchell but the teen wasn’t there.
The children's mother describes the frantic phone call she got that night from her other son who was still inside the house, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
