Guns stolen from gang led to murders of 2 kids, investigators say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News is learning new insight into the gang violence that killed an 11-year-old girl and her 15-year-old brother.
Officers found Tatiyana Coates and her brother Daveon shot to death inside a home on Libby Lane in the Marlborough subdivision in Jonesboro in 2016.
Investigators believe gang members invaded the children's home in search of a teen who wasn’t there.
At least nine people -- including Michael D'Sean White, who was a DeKalb County elementary school teacher when he was arrested -- have been charged with the murders.
Clayton County Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Chris Sperry said the motive for the murders came out for the first time in a recent court hearing.
Investigators said the accused killers were looking for a teen who had taken guns from the gang and whose family had been taken in by the victims' mother as an act of charity.
