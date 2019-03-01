15-year-old charged with murder after shooting, killing HS senior, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have charged a high school freshman with murder after investigators said he shot and killed a senior in a DeKalb County neighborhood.
Channel 2 Action News first broke the news of the shooting at the 5000 block of Hillvale Road in Lithonia Thursday.
Detectives said the suspect and the victim had gotten into a fight earlier in the week. On Thursday, the victim, identified as 18-year-old Phildarious Parrish, and two others went over to the 15-year-old suspect's home. That's when the suspect shot Parrish, police said.
Both students attended Stephenson High School in Stone Mountain. The school released a statement regarding the shooting:
“Yesterday, a 12th grade student at Stephenson High School was shot and killed by a 9th grade student, also from Stephenson HS, at the 9th grade student's home. This follows an altercation that took place yesterday in the bus lane at the school involving approximately 4 to 5 boys. DeKalb County School District Public Safety and DeKalb County Police are investigating this matter. A crisis team will be at the school in the morning to provide support to students and staff.”
The Police Department is urging anyone with information on this case to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
