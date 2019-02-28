ATHENS, Ga. - An Athens woman is suing Chick-fil-A, claiming they handed her a hot coffee with a defective lid, or one that was not on tightly, causing it to spill on her lap.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Fulton County Court and names Chick-fil-A and the Commerce location where the incident occurred. The victim's attorneys allege the store was negligent.
According to the lawsuit, Leigh Mehalick purchased two large hot coffees from the store located on 30563 Highway 441 while she was in the drive-thru.
The employee handed Mehalick the first coffee without any problems.
TRENDING STORIES:
When the employee handed Mehalick the second cup, the hot beverage spilled into Mehalick’s lap.
“We are aware of the complaint from August, and conducted a full investigation at that time. The safety of our guests is of the utmost priority at Chick-fil-A Commerce,” location owner Margaret Phillips said in a statement.
Mehalick’s attorney declined to comment on the case.
This article was written by Raisa Habersham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}