Active tuberculosis cases confirmed in two Floyd County elementary schools

ROME, Ga. - Floyd County schools is warning students and parents after health officials confirmed active cases of tuberculosis at two elementary schools.
The school district posted a notice saying the Georgia Department of Health confirmed one case each at Model Elementary and Johnson Elementary schools.
The Health Department is sending letters home today with more information.
"These letters will provide further details and to help you determine if your child should be tested," the district said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Burned body found near dumpster at DeKalb County park
- Youth sports referee busted in undercover sting, thought he was 'sexting' child
- Purses to phones: Personal items from stolen cars being dumped in neighborhood
School officials said while the cases are concerning, the risk of becoming infected with TB is low. They also said the confirmed cases are being treated at home and are not a danger to others.
The superintendent told Channel 2 Action News that all students and teachers will be offered the opportunity to take a TB test.
We're working to learn how many children may have been exposed, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}