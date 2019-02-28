DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating after a body was found Thursday morning in a park in DeKalb County.
Officials told Channel 2 Action News that a “burned body” was found at the Southeast Athletic Complex on Hillvale road around 7:30 a.m.
Maintenance workers found the body near a dumpster.
Few other details about the investigation have been released.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes is at the scene talking to investigators.
I just spoke with an investigator on scene. He said the body was found burned near a dumpster in this Dekalb park. Maintenance workers found it this morning & called 911. pic.twitter.com/9g8IcUAMHm— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) February 28, 2019
