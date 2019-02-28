  • 'Burned body' found near dumpster at DeKalb County park

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating after a body was found Thursday morning in a park in DeKalb County.

    Officials told Channel 2 Action News that a “burned body” was found at the Southeast Athletic Complex on Hillvale road around 7:30 a.m.

    Maintenance workers found the body near a dumpster.

    Few other details about the investigation have been released.

