Purses to phones: Personal items from stolen cars being dumped in neighborhood

ATLANTA - Neighbors in a southwest Atlanta community told Channel 2 Action News they are tired of their streets being a dumping ground for stolen stuff.
"It's valuable information, their personal information, driver's license, luggage, purses, phones, laptops," one neighbor said.
Pictures from Pemberton Road and Pacific Drive show some of the stolen bags and clothes left in the street.
Maeyria Williams said it makes longtime neighbors uneasy that car thieves are even leaving stolen cars in their neighborhood.
"I have no idea what they're capable of, but guns are in some of these cars," Williams said.
The one thing neighbors say they need to stop the dumping from happening, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
