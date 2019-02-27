  • Woman climbs sign on Ga. 400, closing lanes for hours

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police activity shut down Ga. 400 South in Alpharetta for hours Wednesday morning.

    All southbound lanes were blocked about 6:30 a.m., when Alpharetta police said they were working a situation at the Haynes Bridge Road exit sign. 

    The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety shared photos of a woman on the exit sign.

    They said that she was talking to negotiators as they worked to get her down safely and get her the help she needed.

    Police got her down safely just after 8:30 a.m.

    About two hours later, authorities turned southbound traffic around.

