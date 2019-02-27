Woman climbs sign on Ga. 400, closing lanes for hours

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police activity shut down Ga. 400 South in Alpharetta for hours Wednesday morning.
All southbound lanes were blocked about 6:30 a.m., when Alpharetta police said they were working a situation at the Haynes Bridge Road exit sign.
The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety shared photos of a woman on the exit sign.
Negotiators continue to talk with the person. GA400 sb remains shut down. Update again in 10. PIO is on the overpass near the GA400 sb on ramp. pic.twitter.com/iAcKuR7naG— AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) February 27, 2019
We’ve finally got traffic diverted- GA00 sb at Haynes Bridge Rd still shut down. We’re hoping to help this young lady safely and get her the help she needs. Will update again in 15 min. pic.twitter.com/eg6IpWsL6W— AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) February 27, 2019
They said that she was talking to negotiators as they worked to get her down safely and get her the help she needed.
Police got her down safely just after 8:30 a.m.
We got her down safely!!! pic.twitter.com/gCsQD4buUF— AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) February 27, 2019
About two hours later, authorities turned southbound traffic around.
GA400 sb is re-open. Thank you to everyone for your patience this morning.— AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) February 27, 2019
