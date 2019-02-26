ATLANTA - A man accused of trafficking women was arrested at his swanky Midtown Atlanta condo the day before Super Bowl Sunday.
According to a police report obtained by Channel 2’s Michael Seiden, the suspect was arrested Feb. 2.
He’s facing multiple charges, including trafficking of persons for labor servitude and trafficking of persons for sexual servitude. He remains in the Fulton County Jail.
BACKGROUND
According to police, a 19-year-old woman from New Jersey told officers that she met the suspect on social media. She said the two talked for about six months and the suspect repeatedly asked her to come to Atlanta to be in a music video.
The woman said she eventually gave in when the suspect offered her $3,000.
She arrived in Atlanta around 5 p.m. on Feb. 2, the night before Super Bowl LIII.
She said as soon as she arrived at the suspect’s condo, he told her she’d be dancing naked at a strip club and selling her body for money. She said the suspect also told her that she’d be giving him all the money.
The woman told investigators that she met another woman inside the condo, who told her the suspect would beat her if she didn’t listen to him.
We’re working on learning how police made the bust and what’s next for the case. WATCH Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. for LIVE updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}