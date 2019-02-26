Raging tractor-trailer fire blocks I-285 in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A major tractor-trailer fire is blocking a busy interstate in Cobb County.
The blockage is happening on Interstate 285 south at South Cobb Drive, which is exit 15.
Cobb County fire and police have blocked most of the interstate as they work to douse the flames.
Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum is tracking the back-ups for this morning's commute, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
TRAVEL ADVISORY-Cobb Co.: Truck fire on I-285/sb (Outer Loop) at S. Cobb Drive Ex. 15) blocks three right lanes. PD/FD on scene; stay far left and expect onlooker delays. #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/HAK55Shs6f— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) February 26, 2019
