Study shows weed killer chemical found in beer, wine

Could there be weed killer in your wine and beer? A new study says that may be true.
The study, done by the public interest advocacy group U.S. PIRG, said trace amounts of the chemical glyphosate was found in both wine and beer.
It’s the same chemical used in Roundup and is thought to cause cancer, WPXI-TV reported.
The study was done on five wines and 15 beers, including popular beers like Coors Light, Miller Lite, Budweiser and Samuel Adams.
The levels found in these drinks are below what the Environmental Protection Agency considers a risk.
A spokesperson for a national trade association called the Beer Institute says even if an adult had more than 140 glasses of wine a day, it wouldn’t be enough to be considered a significant risk.
