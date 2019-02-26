'First kiss' conversation between teacher, students leaves parents stunned

ATLANTA - A conversation recorded inside the classroom of an Ralph Bunche Middle School Spanish teacher has left many parents speechless after what they said was inappropriate talk.
One of the concerned parents sent video to Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman.
"When you're in love the first time -- that first kiss is…Oh, there's nothing like it. And when you touch her hair and the back of her neck and you pull her close and then you start to go for other parts," the teacher says on video.
Atlanta Public Schools said the teacher, who later told Hyman he was reading a poem, was immediately removed from the classroom and has since resigned.
But parents are worried there is nothing stopping the teacher from moving on to another school district.
"I mean, that's totally inappropriate for you to be talking in that context in Spanish," one parent said.
