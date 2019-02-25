  • Check out Arthur Blank's brand new $180M 'superyacht'

    ATLANTA - It looks like Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank just made a pretty big purchase.

    According to multiple reports, the 76-year-old spent $180 million on a massive 295-foot yacht.

    The ship is called DreAMBoat (Blank’s initials are AMB) and was constructed by Oceanco.

     

    According to a video posted to YouTube, the boat has a large swimming pool and the owners’ desk has a private hot tub. 

    There are 11 sleeping cabins – enough to house 23 guests and 33 crew members.

    According to Oceanco, the DreAMBoat is on track for delivery before summer.

    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently purchased a $250 million yacht. Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder owns one worth $100 million.

