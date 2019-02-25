ATLANTA - It looks like Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank just made a pretty big purchase.
According to multiple reports, the 76-year-old spent $180 million on a massive 295-foot yacht.
The ship is called DreAMBoat (Blank’s initials are AMB) and was constructed by Oceanco.
The moment we’ve all been waiting for... 90m/295ft project Y716 has been launched. Exterior design by @espen.oeino and Interior design by @terencedisdaledesign 📸 @guillaume_plisson . . . . #launch#Y716#february2019#superyacht#yachtlife#design#newbuild#espenoeino#terencedisdale#netherlands#facilities#builtbyoceanco#picoftheday
According to a video posted to YouTube, the boat has a large swimming pool and the owners’ desk has a private hot tub.
There are 11 sleeping cabins – enough to house 23 guests and 33 crew members.
According to Oceanco, the DreAMBoat is on track for delivery before summer.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently purchased a $250 million yacht. Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder owns one worth $100 million.
