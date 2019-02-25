DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglas County District Attorney said he does not anticipate charges or warrants in a deadly shooting outside a Walmart.
An off-duty U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed a man in the parking lot of the store on Thornton Road on Feb. 18.
Douglasville police said O.L. Jones shot 45-year-old Johnathan Liddell, of Austell, outside the Walmart while plenty of people were in the parking lot.
Police found Liddell dead inside his car.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus spoke with a witness Sunday who said he heard Jones yell at his wife to grab his badge. Channel 2's Nicole Carr learned Jones had his wife and children with him in a personal car during the trip to Walmart.
