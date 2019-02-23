Amazon cargo plane crashes in Texas, 3 dead

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - A large cargo plane crashed Saturday in Texas, killing all three people on board, officials said.
Federal Aviation Administration officials said the twin-engine Boeing 767 plane crashed around 12:45 p.m. about 3 miles west of the Chambers County Airport, KHOU reported.
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said no one survived, WPLG reported.
BREAKING: 767 Cargo jetliner crashes near Anahuac, Chambers County. @FAANews spokesperson says Atlas Air. Inc. aircraft lost radio contact 30 miles SE of Bush Airport and went down in Trinity Bay. Initial reports indicate 3 people on board. #KHOU11 Investigates— Jeremy Rogalski (@JRogalskiKHOU) February 23, 2019
Boeing is aware of media reports of a 767 freighter accident in Texas and is gathering more information.— Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) February 23, 2019
The Chamber County Sheriff’s Office said no one survived, WPLG reported.
The plane, operated by Atlas Air, departed from Miami and was headed to George Bush International Airport.
.@CBSNews reporting that an Atlas Air 767 in Amazon Prime Air livery has crashed on approach to @iah. Flight departed @iflymia. Last @flightradar24 position had it at 1,325 feet over the bay. https://t.co/DLbciBMLBt pic.twitter.com/ZSQvCAlkMw— Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) February 23, 2019
Atlas Air operates 20 cargo planes for Amazon. The Amazon Prime Air branded aircraft was converted from a passenger to cargo plane in 2016, Airways Magazine reported.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
#FAA statement regarding a twin-engine Boeing 767 cargo jetliner crash near Anahuac, TX today around 12:45 p.m. CT. pic.twitter.com/7x2f0wYwcG— The FAA (@FAANews) February 23, 2019
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}