Amazon cargo plane crashes in Texas, 3 dead

    CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - A large cargo plane crashed Saturday in Texas, killing all three people on board, officials said. 

    Federal Aviation Administration officials said the twin-engine Boeing 767 plane crashed around 12:45 p.m. about 3 miles west of the Chambers County Airport, KHOU reported.

    The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said no one survived, WPLG reported

    ﻿The plane, operated by Atlas Air, departed from Miami and was headed to George Bush International Airport.

    Atlas Air operates 20 cargo planes for Amazon. The Amazon Prime Air branded aircraft was converted from a passenger to cargo plane in 2016, Airways Magazine reported.

    The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

     

